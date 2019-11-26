Flat Calm Fishing in a Tee Shirt

By Scott Lenox

We have had a couple of days of reely nice weather this week and last and we’ve got another day or two to look forward to. I was doing segments for our annual Holiday show for Hooked on OC today and it was absolutely beautiful. Little to no wind, sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid 50s. Tomorrow looks to be the same and even a little warmer so it will be another great day to get out on the water.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is paddling off the beach a little further nowadays, but it is well worth the ride when the fishing is as good as it was today.

Man.

That was a nice bite.

Flat calm. Fishing in a t-shirt..

Ryan Bodley , an OC local, (Grundens gear) was boxed-out in 27 minutes. He went on to send the crew home with a few too, plus won the pool with a jumbo of 21 inches.

Everyone was limited in an hour and twenty-five minutes..

Mike Ziegler, (Zig!,) an OC local, boxed out a few minutes after Ryan. He’s pictured here in camo with a nice cbass.

Wayne Cornelius of Notsofar VA (seated) had some nice ones in his limit.

Bob Bland of Silverspring MD (coveralls) had some nice doubles.

Minda Vargas from Reston VA was sure happy with her luck.

Walt Samuels of Middletown DE & Thomas Mack of OC both caught keeper doubles. Ryan even caught some on bare hooks.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler is joining Captain Monty on a little further run to the fish and it has paid off for him and his anglers as well. Captain Chris had another great day of fishing today with some flounder limits and nice fish up to just under 7 pounds. He also had clients with nice sea bass and porgy.

Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound had to fish a couple of different spots today, but he did finish with a load of nice tautog. Chan and Bob were also able to release fish of over 11 pounds and mate Kevin Twilley jumped in for a pic.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shawn fished today’s beautiful weather and had a good bite of rockfish snapping on Bird’s Roy Rig at the Route 50 bridge.