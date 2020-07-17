Flounder Fishing in the Ocean is Good

By Scott Lenox

Ocean City Tuna Tournament wrap up video above!

It was a tad windier today than expected, but it was still doable for the ocean going fleet and even though the drift was tough, bay fishermen were able to get it done too. Water conditions in the back bays are finally clearing up from tropical storm Fay so flounder fishing is improving and there are even a couple of Spanish mackerel moving through back there.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound is a precision ocean bottom fisherman to the enth degree. Captain Kane has been putting his clients on some awesome wreck flounder fishing over the past several days with limits for some of his crews and some nice, big fish in the mix.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has seen some good fishing this week with anglers catching sea bass, triggerfish and the occasional keeper flounder.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that he had to stick a little closer to the beach than he would have liked, but he was still able to show his anglers some pretty good fishing with sea bass and some triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did some more great work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation today and did some more damage to the robust sea bass population.

All the flags spelled trouble this morning—looked like the easterly was a bit more than forecast—except one. The big Shantytown flag was luffed a bit.

And that’s exactly what we had; pretty nautical sea conditions, but doable.

I guess today’s clients must have read the advice on sea sickness I post in every Fish Report. We had 0 people down/not fishing despite fairly saucy conditions. Boy, Bonine is such cheap insurance…

Bob Rasmier of Columbia MD took today’s fish pool – also pictured are, well, everybody else!

Cheers

Monty

Offshore fishing was good for the trolling fleet again today with some more billfish releases and some more tuna. Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg reported seven yellowfin tuna for the “Hogg” today.

Captain Joe Drosey continued the tuna slaying today with another great catch that included 11 yellowfin for his anglers.

The crew of the Roll Groove had a terrific day of billfishing today when they released 5 white marlin and boxed a yellowfin tuna.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser put this crew on five nice yellowfin tuna for the fish box.

This young lady was the lucky pool winner on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder.

Big Bird Cropper and C&P Dave landed this 20″ Spanish mackerel inside OC inlet on Bird’s new Lil’ Roy head.

My buddy Bear of the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Cindy in with a nice sheepshead she caught while fishing the north jetty wall.