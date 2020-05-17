Flounder, Rockfish and Limits of Big Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

Video of a nice swordfish at the Ocean City Fishing Center

We had about the nicest day we’ve had all year today with warm temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, light winds and sunny skies. It was a great day to be outside and a terrific day to be on the water. Today was also the first day of MD sea bass season and though party boats were limited on anglers, the bite was good and everyone had a limit of reely nice fish.

MD party boats are currently, and stupidly, limited to just 8 anglers thanks to a total limit of 10 that starts at 1 and 2 with the captain and mate. Most boats have adjusted prices just a bit to make up for the lack of clients and today no one was complaining about the extra space or the good fishing. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star got off to a later start than normal, but it made no difference as he filled the boat with a limit of tasty sea bass.

What a nice bite we had this first day of sea bass. Limited the clients; even crew had all they wanted. Dutch Workman of Salisbury bagged out on an hour and twenty minutes. Bernie O’Brian took the pool. Even saw new deckhand Victor land three sea bass on two hooks—the third simply lassoed!

That’s nice fishing.

Pushed our start back to 8:30. Would have been doable earlier but forecast had a calm in it. We left later; dropped 4 reef pyramids and fished in almost glassy seas.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler also reported very calm conditions and a boat limit of sea bass. Angler also had an angler put a keeper flounder in the cooler.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina also had as much success as they could with the sea bass today putting a boat limit in the box for their anglers.

The ocean bottom and wreck charter boats had a terrific first day of sea bass fishing today as well with boat limits for everyone. Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a boat limit of nice fish and was back to the dock early.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was in the ocean today as well and he too put his anglers on a boat limit of sea bass. Captain Chase then ran and caught and released several tautog that would have been keepers (season is now closed through June 30).

Flounder fishing in the back bays of Ocean City continues to be productive even though the water has dirtied on certain tides recently. 8-year-old Preston Stoltzfus caught his first flounder of the season this morning by the route 90 bridge with his dad John. Preston caught three keepers in just two hours on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with a white Gulp.

Calvin Malone was fishing with Tim Hastings today and found some success. Calvin used the Deadly Double in chartreuse as well baited with a salmon red Gulp to catch some throwbacks and this nice keeper sized flattie.

Rich Daiker and his wife Debbie fished the route 50 bridge a couple of mornings ago and had great success throwing Big Bird’s World Famous Roy Rig. Rich and Deb had throwback rockfish action and two keeper fish of 29″ and 34″.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been having good luck on his evening bowfishing trips. Captain Marc is putting his shooters on great action for snakeheads and gar.

Buy Fish in OC rigs and the Roy Rig here…..FishinOC.com/shop