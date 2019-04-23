Flounder Sandwiches

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I wouldn’t say today was the nicest day of the spring so far, but it was fairly decent with warm temps and little to no precipitation. The wind was blowing a little harder on the water than expected, but it was still fishable and if you put in your time…..and had a little luck….you could find some success.

I was able to get the Fish in OC skiff out on the water for a few hours with my good friend David Wells today and we took the conditions head on and were able to scratch out some fish. I landed one throwback flounder on a Fish in OC pink Deadly Double rig with a 5″ white swimming mullet while Dave caught a blow toad and one keeper flounder that made 16 3/4″ on a Fish in OC Deadly Double chartreuse with a 5″ chartreuse swimming mullet.

We were fishing the Thorofare right next to flounder trolling expert Chef Mikey Johnston of the Ocean City Marlin Club for a while and Chef Mike reported to me later that he was able to troll up his limit of keepers.

Captain Brian Behe of Buffalo Hunter Guide Service had the Sanza family on board today for a trip to Wachapreague, VA where Captain Brian said the wind was honking. Captain Brian was still able to find some clean water at the bottom of the tide and put four nice keepers in the box for the Sanzas.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fished the route 90 bridge this morning and put young Colin Erickson on a 19″, 2 pound 11 ounce flounder that jumped into the lead of our season long Doormat Derby when weighed by Adam at Bahia Marina.

Big Bird Cropper sent me a text saying that his daughter wanted to go for a “boat ride” and I knew there would be some fish to talk about as well. The duo did some “Roy Riggin” at the route 50 bridge and south jetty where they caught 9 total rockfish up to 26″ and one bluefish.

John Small and his son fished the pier at the Verrazanno bridge behind Assateague yesterday and caught some snapper bluefish up to 17″.

The Evans boys took their first solo trip to Assateague Island to fish the surf today and proved that they can get it done when they landed this nice black drum.