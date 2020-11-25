By Scott Lenox

I finished putting up Christmas lights at the house today just under my Thanksgiving deadline and saw lots of folks out walking, riding and running errands around town. Not a ton of fishing going on today, but I did get one report from my good friend Captain Monty Hawkins.

Fussy sons of guns. Who’d a thought we’d land a boat limit with that start? Dropped a tog penthouse unit at Capt. Greg Hall’s Memorial Reef. Also had Ms. Kathy’s landscaping blocks aboard that Terry & Irish had gone to get from her flower bed. Forty in all and Heavy!

Bite in the morning was tiresome; lots of smalls to weed though before the occasional keeper. Even caught the smallest sea bass I’ve ever seen that took a a jig. Hungry little fellow.

Fished through the last of the current, slack, and start of a new current before they turned on. Despite our slow start we soon were counting limits. No jumbo cbass today, but a limit of keepers makes a fine fish fry—promise!

Weatherman’s been playing “Do You Dare” last couple trips. Two of today’s popular forecasts called for hellfire & damnation. National Weather Service said SW at 10 to 15.

Now Sunday we had the exact same situation but with a NE wind. Didn’t make it 500 yards, let alone my closest block drop. But today? Stayed nice all day; even when it blew 20 knots after lunch it never built a set.

So, we’ll pay the rent for our block and pyramid yard—Mo & Joe won’t take OCRF‘s money, they dern sure enjoy a fresh sea bass though.

My crew and I too have plenty of sea bass for some unturkey meals. Even nicked a few ourselves.

John Gomeringer boated today’s first limit. Everyone would follow suite. Michael Piotrowski took everyone’s pool money..

We revisit the dishing after a stormy TG. Will most certainly announce some trips tomorrow for the coming weekend. Looks like great weather!

Enjoy your covid Thanksgiving – enjoy those you hold dear even if you’re not near.

Cheers

Monty