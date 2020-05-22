Get Ready For Memorial Day Weekend

By Scott Lenox

The Memorial Day Holiday is upon us starting tomorrow and thankfully the grip of Covid-19 is loosening all the time. Businesses are still under restrictions, restaurants are still just take-out or delivery and face coverings have to be worn pretty much everywhere, but things are definitely looking up. We’ll have to see where the fish are after the blow the past few days, but fishing was good before it so I’m thinking it will snap back quickly. The weekend forecast is decent so I’m betting there will be a bunch of people in Ocean City and I’m hopeful that I’ll get some good reports.

Matt Shoup of Fenwick Tackle caught the first sheepshead of the season over the weekend before the wind started blowing. Matt used a crab bait at an inshore reef site and landed this nice 6.5 pounder.

The Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City is looking for someone to work the midnight shift at the pier starting as soon as possible. Call 410-289-2602 if you’re interested. The pier starts 24 hour service this weekend and fishing has been good the past few weeks. Bob Haltmeir sent these photos with the report that tautog, shad, bluefish, flounder and rockfish are all being caught from the pier.

Rockfishing over on the Chesapeake Bay was good before this weeks wind started and should pick right back up after it’s gone. Merrill Eversman submitted this photo of his brother Ron Eversman of Salisbury who caught this 44″ rock trolling umbrella rigs last week at the gas docks in the Chesapeake Bay. Size limit in the Chesapeake is over 35″, coastal size limit is 28″ to less than 35″….I know….dumb.

