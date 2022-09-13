Good Bass Bite Today

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Good Bass Bite Today

By Scott Lenox

Good Bass Bite Today

Posted on September 12th, 2022

Aside from a little humidity, it was a very nice day weather wise in and around Ocean City with sunny skies, lightish winds and no precipitation.  There is already some motorcycle rumble around as more and more bikers head to OC for Bike Week and it looks like they, and we, are going to have some great weather after a chance of rain and storms tonight.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day of sea bassing today with lots of fish around the rail.  Sea bass fishing should get even better as ocean waters cool down over the next several weeks so if you’re looking to get some fillets in the freezer make plans to get out there before the December 11 closure.

Captain Victor Bunting and his crew on the Ocean Princess found some good sea bass fishing today as well with lots of keeper fish for their anglers.

The Ocean City Girl found some rough seas to start the morning, but things calmed down by this afternoon and they found some mahi and albacore for their anglers.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

ocean city's #1 choice for custom rods JP Rods

Daily Angle

September 12, 2022
Good Bass Bite Today
Good Bass Bite Today

Aside from a little humidity, it was a very nice day weather wise in and around Ocean City with sunny skies, lightish winds and no precipitation.  There is already some motorcycle rumble around as more and… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information