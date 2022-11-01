By Scott Lenox

We had an absolutely beautiful Halloween today with sunny skies, warm temps and little to no wind in the area. The Boos and Ghouls are still out having a haunting good time, but they’ve already put some great fish in the freezer from today.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day on the water today with calms seas and a good bass bite. Captain Chris saw a bunch of very nice sea bass come over the rail on today’s beautiful weather trip.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty were sure to get out on this beautiful Halloween and they were rewarded with some good fishing. The guys caught some short rockfish, a juvenile jack and a keeper rockfish.

