Good Bite in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

It was pretty windy today so a lot of boats stayed tied up tight to let the ocean calm down a little bit. It does exactly that tomorrow and Tuesday looks beautiful so there will be plenty of boats back out to get on the tunas, marlins and mahis that have been caught out in the canyons.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been doing very well with the bottom feeders in the bay the past few days. The streak continued today when Captain Jason put his crew on some good fishing for croaker, black drum and a few trout.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey was one of the boats that ventured to the canyons today and he had some success to show for it. His anglers had a tuna for the fish box and a blue marlin release for the memories.

Yesterday the Ocean City Fishing Center held its 20th Annual Spot Tournament and it was another huge success. Anglers had a great time fishing the docks at the OCFC….especially the kids. Congratulations to Rolfe Gudelsky and the staff at the Fishing Center!