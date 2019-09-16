Good Fishing After the Harvest Moon

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was sneaky warm today thanks to an overcast sky and some afternoon rain, but there was little to no wind so there were several anglers out on the water. The offshore fleet was able to get back to the canyons and enjoy calm conditions and some pretty darn good fishing.

The crew of the Spring Mix II enjoyed a nice day of trolling in the Baltimore Canyon today with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor. The crew released two white marlin and boxed 51 mahi for the freezer.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash was out in the deep today as well enjoying the conditions and the fishing. Captain Chris put his anglers on three white marlin releases, some tilefish and some nice mahi.

The Primary Search with Captain Austin Ensor and the #gang had a great overnight trip in the deep that they returned from today. The crew went three for five on white marlin, keeping one, caught 76 and 86 pound yellowfin tunas, boxed a wahoo and some golden tilefish and also released a feisty mako shark.

My buddy Eric Sexton fished on board the Jackal with Captain Kevin Clark today where Keith Hensley caught and released his first white marlin while fishing 50 fathoms at the Rockpile. The guys also boxed several mahi.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day on the calm sea today putting his crew on10 mahi, some triggerfish, some jacks, some sea bass and a rare-for-Ocean-City triple tail.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported calm seas today and good fishing with more of the same expected tomorrow. The Angler has a light rail for tomorrow’s trip so if you’re looking to catch some sea bass give them a call.

Christopher Ditch and Matthew Flenniken fished some shoals off of Ocean City this morning before the rains hit and caught bluefish and two Spanish mackerel up to 22″.