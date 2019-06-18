Good Fishing….And I’m Leaving

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today’s Daily Angle is coming to you from BWI airport as I wait to board my plane to Seattle, WA to connect to Anchorage, Alaska. We are beginning a family vacation that I’m reely looking forward to and will even be doing some salmon fishing next week. I’ve got like 10 minutes to get on the plane and there was some good fishing today….so here we go!

Yellowfin tuna fishing was off the chain again today with lots of fish in the 30-50 pound class caught. Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt put 19 in the box and also released two white marlin.

Captain Corey Kennington of Boss Hogg just caught me before we take off for Seattle and sent this pic of 18 yellowfin tuna and bonus mahi from today’s trip.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day and put 17 yellowfin on the deck.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a “mixed bite” today, but still ended up with knotheads in the cooler.

Hi Scott,

Day started well enough. Saw a decent pick of keeper cbass. Then the bite got fussy—still catching quality fish, but a tough bite.

Nearing the end of our fishing time I was marking 30 feet of sea bass with the barest of light nibbles..

Who can figure!

Stretching the day into overtime, made a run & anchored again finding a somewhat resumed bite.

Shannon Heal of Smyrna DE put on a clinic most of the day. I’m confident she had more keepers than anyone else ..but that didn’t win her the pool!

Whit Holden of Rockville MD took everyone’s money today with an 18 3/4 inch sea bass.

Honestly? The fish that would have won the pool fell off at the rail; swam away to become a pool winner another day..

Kevin Mahoney of Ames Iowa & Mike Minehan of New Market MD are holding up a couple decent cbass, posing with Ocean City’s bringer of heavy winds, none other than His Pescatorial Portliness, Hurricane Murray of Ellicott City MD…

Flounder fishing was good for Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters on the clean water. Captain Jason put his crew on seven nice keeper flounder on Gulp baits.

Jordan Helsel of PA fished the route 50 bridge yesterday and caught and released some short stripers on jigs.