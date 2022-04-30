Good Fishing Continues

By Scott Lenox

It was another cool, windy day in Ocean City today, but the sun was shining and the fish were biting so there were some folks out bending a rod.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had Norm Thurston from Pasadena, MD on board today and they had a great trip. Lucky Break ended the day with 5 keeper flounder with two fish that were over three pounds.



Big Bird Cropper, Shaun Flaherty and Morgan Mericle had a great day of catch and release rock fishing today. The guys threw Roy Rigs and caught fish three at a time on occasion.



Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had an insane night last night with gar, snakehead and big catfish for his shooters.