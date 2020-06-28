Good Fishing for Sea Bass and Flounder, So So for Tunas

By Scott Lenox

Today was the first day of scales action for the kayak only tournament The Fish N Paddle Saltwater Slam put on by Brian Roberts and it was a good first day of fishing. 47 kayak anglers are vying for over $7,000 in cash and prizes including new Lightning Kayaks. Here’s who’s in the lead currently.

Junior Angler

Jonah Corry Croaker

3rd Place

Nick Denny 505 Points $1,000

2nd Place

Eric Crusch 575 Points $2,000

1st Place

2019 Winner – Morgan Mericle 975 Points $4,0000 and Lightning Kayak

Offshore fishing for tunas was hit or miss today with most boats reporting just a couple of fish. It gets crowded out there on the weekend and that definitely impacts the fishing success so today you had to capitalize on your bites. Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser out of the Talbot Street Pier had a nice day of it with his anglers putting them on six nice yellowfin.

The Roll Groove fishing out of Sunset Marina has had two good days of fishing in a row. Yesterday it was four white marlin releases and today it was four tuna for the fish box.

Captain Chris Watkowskia and mate Ayrton Pryor of Spring Mix II had a good day for their anglers putting them on three yellowfin for the fish box.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash reported that it was way slower than yesterday, but he did manage a couple of yellowfin for his anglers today.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day yesterday when the Svend Sheppard crew landed 7 yellowfin tuna. Today was a little slower, but far from a skunk with a couple of yellowfins on a crowded ocean day.

Lucas caught his first ever yellowfin tuna while Ashton Clarke worked the pit on the private boat Wigg One.

Sea bass fishing over ocean structure is still surprisingly good for this late in June, but the bottom fishing boats will take it. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite today with some nice flounder in the mix as well.

The Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins at the wheel saw some very decent sea bass fishing today as well.

Watching from dockside this morning the old monster-size Shantytown flag showed a light southerly luff. Been looking at it since they put it up in 1988; first from across the bay, & then from much closer when I ran the OC Princess out of Shantytown beginning in 1991. Point is, I know she’ll fib from time to time—always/only from the south.

Still, all’s well this day. Winds really were light out of the SSW to begin with. We paddled down the beach aways, dropped our 30 blocks plus a pyramid and kept going. (Only time I ever saw a perfect pyramid outline in a splash pic. Think I’ll put that one on the wall.)

First stop offered high hopes for this fishery’s future – innumerable double-headers of throwback cbass (with an occasional dandy) graced the rail. After about 45 minutes the bite went quiet – shut down. Still marking nearly 40 feet of fish? Yes, but no takers. Then, curiously, we nicked a few pool contenders. I suppose the jumbos had no concern what the giant school of junior fish were about.

After a while those big boys too stopped taking baits: we pressed on.

Never could keep the pace of keepers up for everyone. Did have two skilled anglers limit out: Tucker Ball of Palmyra PA sealed the seal first, then Sean Good from New Holland PA. A couple other clients ended in double digits.

Jason White of Sykesville MD took everyone’s pool money today.

Young Lucas Fisher of Narvon PA kept at it all day, while Ms Brooke & Dorsey Yearly of Baltimore put together a very fine fish fry.

Fishing’s a little tougher, but I’d have to say it’s been nearly 2 decades since I’ve seen sea bass this cooperative in late June.

Hope they keep chewing!

Cheers

Monty Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a productive day for his anglers releasing some big sand tigers off the beach and putting some tasty Spanish mackerel in the cooler. The shooting has been good on the Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola as clients have been on target with houndfish and southern rays. The Happy Hooker out of the Talbot Street Pier had a few nice keeper flounder on today’s trip. Blake Gunther was out early this morning and treated himself to a quick limit of flounder while fishing the OC inlet.