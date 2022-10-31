Good Fishing When The Weather Permits

By Scott Lenox

We’ve reached the time of year where we’re going to see more and more non-fishable days as cold, wind, precipitation or some combination of all three will be in the weather pattern, but there is still plenty of great fishing to come. There are still some flounder being caught in deeper water around the east channel and OC inlet as they stage to head off into the ocean soon, there are sheepshead at the jetties and there are plenty of rockfish and tautog that will keep us going for the next couple of months.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was able to get out and take advantage of today’s fishable conditions and put some young anglers on some nice fish. These first responder supporters had some great luck with tautog and rockfish on today’s trip.

