Good Inshore Bite Despite the Weather

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

Last night’s storms left some residuals behind with some heavy cloud cover and rain this morning so not many folks were on the water. The storms had pushed off the coast by late last night, but still had things churned up in the canyons so I don’t know of anyone that steamed to the deep. The Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off Tournament has 23 boats entered and zero of them fished today….that should tell you all you need to know about today’s ocean forecast. I’m looking forward to some good scales action tomorrow and Sunday as this becomes a fish two of two day event.

Inshore fishing was actually pretty good after the rain cleared out. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a trip this afternoon that had two guys smiling with their keeper sized flounder and some nice bluefish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had two trips today and was successful on both. Sea bass, Spanish Mackerel and triggerfish had his anglers happy with a couple of nice piles of fish.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty were dredging Stretch lures at the route 50 bridge this evening where they landed this fat 34″ keeper rockfish.

Kristen and I headed out to the Thorofare for a short impromptu trip this evening and she absolutely smoked me. Kristen had three fish in short time with this 17″ keeper that fell for a Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with a 5″ salmon red Gulp swimming mullet…..I caught zilch.