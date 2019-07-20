Good Lord it is HOT

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We are in the middle of a pretty good heat wave right now and it looks to last at least through Sunday night. Temperatures tomorrow in Ocean City, which is supposed to be one of the cooler spots, are supposed to reach 95 degrees and the heat index could reach 105-110. That’s HOT! Throw in “oppressive” humidity and you have the ingredients for some dangerous conditions. If you are going fishing this weekend like I am with the family, please be safe. Drink plenty of fluids and if you start to feel the effects of the heat get indoors. Fish are biting pretty well in places, but they’ll be there when the heat subsides too.

One thing that’s not been hot lately is offshore fishing. The water has warmed into the 80s and there aren’t many temperature breaks to take advantage of so fishing has slowed for the time being. As we see some temperature breaks and weed lines form it will pick up again, but the days of yellowfin limits are in our rear view for the time being. Billfishing and mahi fishing will get better over the next few weeks and we’ll start to see more wahoo also. The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor had a good day today in the tough conditions. The crew caught young Gavin Gustan his first white marlin and added a nice 50 pound yellowfin and a line of mahi to the box.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that the sea bass were stacked up on some spots, but just wouldn’t bite. Thankfully they did at others.

Hi Scott,

Sat atop several schools of sea bass today where we’d only catch one or two – even none at all on one drop.

Thankfully it didn’t apply everywhere! Had some nice sea bass aboard.

Also had an awesome bottlenose dolphin show. They were coming in at high speed to swim under our bow.

Very oddly, Bob Colquhoun of Arcadia MD’s winning sea bass was female. Though there were longer fish – weight carries the day.

Also pictured in the ‘Men Only’ snap are Jesse & Eric Johnson of Reisterstown MD – Brooks Brown of Harve De Grace MD – Jeff DeHart of Cherry Hill NJ – Bobby Donze of Hartly DE – & Joe Rawls of Baltimore..

The ladies too were coaxed into a quick snap. Here are Susan DeHart of Cherry Hill NJ – Debbie Rawls of Baltimore MD – & Morgan Johnson of Bowie MD.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had three good trips today and had happy anglers all day long. Captain Jason took advantage of the clean bay conditions and boxed some nice flounder and a couple of bluefish.

Justin Ziser, Cochecton, NY, Aaron Clark, State College, PA, Erin & Emma Cox, Baltimore, MD and Karen Shaffer, Palmyra, PA had keeper flounder with Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga. Mates Serge Garder and Austin Korycki netted fish that ate shiners and squid in the west channel and Thorofare.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out for some evening shark fishing tonight and had success releasing some large sand tiger sharks for his anglers.