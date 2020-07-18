Good Tuna Fishing and A Surprise Red Drum

By Scott Lenox

It was a bit windy again today, but the weatherman promises calm, but HOT conditions for the weekend and early into next week. Conditions look very good for this weekend’s Kid’s Classic Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club and the fishing should be good for the junior anglers. There was some more terrific tuna fishing offshore today and sea bass fishing continues to impress for this late into the season.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had a crazy good day of trolling out there today when he put his crew on 15 yellowfin tuna.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser dealt with today’s rough seas and had a great day as well putting his anglers on seven yellowfin tuna for the box.

This crew of the Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt had an awesome day of action releasing a blue marlin and a swordfish while also boxing six yellowfin tuna.

The crew of the Boss Hogg with Captain Corey Kennington put four nice yellowfin tuna in the box and now they are ready for some sushi.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters showed his anglers some good fishing last night when he helped them release 10 sharks and a surprise red drum. The nice drum was 42″ and was released.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star might switch to targeting flounder fishing soon, but right now the sea bass fishing is just too good.

And again all the smaller flags around town were starched up, but the grand old flag—the monster next to Rt 50 where Shantytown once stood—she wasn’t flying tight at all.

And again, ocean was saucy but doable. We beat our way on offshore, dropped 24 blocks at the Benelli Reef, & started fishing.

By 11 the wind had calmed a bit & everyone had a heck of a nice mess. Geoff was only two shy his limit. Catching like this on an artificial reef I’d built off the back of my boat – while fishing in the height of summer? Pretty amazing.

Seems many fish bite better when the ocean’s roughed up a bit.

I remember the supreme frustration last June/July when these same southerlies blew just a bit harder – laying to the dock in high summer is no place for me.

This summer we have Covid restrictions—carry fewer folks spread apart and enforce masks in the saloon. Perhaps not ideal but better than being wharfed-up for weather or closed owing some idiotic MRIP-based fishery regulation.

Ended up with 4 anglers limited on sea bass & many more in double digits. Al from PA won the pool & Geoff from Salisbury boated the first limit. Also saw Joe from Queens NY‘s 19 inch flounder grace the net.

You know, when fluke are biting clam, that’s when I start thinking about targeting them more seriously.

Perhaps soon. For today, a dern nice catch of sea bass.

Cheers

JPR Rods Pro Staff angler Andy Variano landed this nice 22 1/2″ keeper flounder at the route 50 bridge during the change in the tide.

Tim Foote caught this awesome picture of Kayci and Miley who were a little surprised by a double of kingfish that they caught on the beach this morning on our Fish in OC Croaker Smoker rig.