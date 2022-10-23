Great Inshore Bite

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

It was another beautiful day today with sunny skies, warm temps and no wind so there were lots of folks out doing some fishing and enjoying it. It was also a great night to head to Frightland with my squad to get the crap scared out of us and have a good time while eating some carnival junk.

There has been some great inshore fishing going on the past few weeks and today was no different with some really good fishing for flounder and sheepshead in the bay and sea bass in the ocean. Dave W., Rebecca H., Shaun R., Steve C. and Ryan C. had an awesome day on the south jetty and in the east channel when they ended up with four keeper flounder and 19 sheepshead.

Rich Daiker and Stacey Schindler had a limit of tautog from the south jetty.

Ashlee Hammonds caught a nice keeper tautog and an octopus while fishing with her boyfriend Matt Hollinshead on this beautiful day.

Maya Lavadas caught a 28″, 6.75 pound rockfish while fishing with Blake Gunther and crew that was good for first place junior angler in today’s Rock The Choptank tournament.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported weeding through more shorts today, but most folks had plenty of sea bass in their coolers and a few flounder by the time lines came up.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had beautiful weather and another stellar day with a boat limit of sea bass.

Well now.. Another calm Saturday. Sweet. Made an early start of it and enjoyed today’s sea conditions while headed off. Gary gave our reef blocks a push at “Cristine’s Blast” reef. We were soon underway again..

Among the very first fish on the very first drop were short flounder and a keeper..

That was a head fake! Long dagone time till we saw fluke!

Ah well..

Sure thought we’d have that action today, especially after mate Victor’s limit-plus yesterday.

Sea bass did not disappoint, however. In fact, you could say they amazed – if only mildly. Hurricane Murray, you see, boxed the first limit.. Trust me – That’s amazing. Matt took the pool despite fluke fishing allllll day.. Everyone had a limit.

Am fishing Tuesday through Sat next week if weather allows. See morningstarfishing.com at Fish Report tab for booking info..

We’ve begun the 2022 Reef Raffle. See info below. Drawing the first prize tomorrow evening (Sun 10/23/22.) It’s a really nice 24 qt igloo cooler donated by surf fishing legend Acie Mankins along with a $50 gift card to Crabs to Go and a ‘thurtty pack’ of natty lites from Raceway Citgo.

Info below..

Next week’s drawing is a sweet St. Croix trigger stick perfect for this fishery. Might add something else too.

Cheers

Monty

If you didn’t see this yesterday…

Notice!!

I decided to put a full day Morning Star charter in the reef raffle this year. So long as I’m fishing regularly – tog, cbass, mahi? Winner calls the ball, sets the date. Winner May Not Charge Admission, however.

Need to fill the coffers! Have projects coming, plus I have a ‘super reef’ in mind and intend to build a functioning model about 9 miles out…

Particulars!

OCRF’s 2022 Benelli/Park Place Jewlers Annual Reef Raffle. One ticket for $10 – six for $50 – fourteen for $100 – plus an additional ticket for every additional hundred.

A buyer of $200.00 worth, for instance, would be getting 15 tix per hundred; at $300 it would be 16 tix per one hundred so 48 tickets.. $500.00 would be 90 Tix!

Buy tickets online at ocreefs.org at the ‘donation’ tab.

Courtney and I will fill the name and phone number in on all your tickets, then send a pic via email. If you don’t have a pic within 48 hours? Email us!

Soon we’ll have other stores selling tickets too. Raceway Citgo by Crabs to Go & Lighthouse Guns & Gear have always been fantastic!

Most know Maryland has no state

marine reef program. Reefs we build are funded through private donations..

Ours is “Bake Sale” funding, if you will.

This raffle is vital to what we’ll build in the coming winter.

Lots of projects! The bigger our funding, the bigger our reefs!

Great Mercy!

We have much to give away! The sooner you contribute, the more drawings you’ll be in. Weekly drawing winners then go right back in the fishbowl for all other drawings. Four of our five Grand Prizes will be drawn New Year’s Day 2023 by my eight year old friend, Lilly.

As we have the last few years, we’ll also have weekly drawings which include jewelry, an igloo super-cooler, plus a fantastic array of rods – at least one prize every Sunday.

We also have a new Savage rifle I thought best to raffle before Thanksgiving, just prior MD’s venison season.

Our first drawing is Sunday evening , Oct 23 for a $50 Gift Certificate to Crabs to Go (Always Awesome Seafood at Rts 50 & 589) a 30 pack of Natty Light from Raceway Citgo next door, plus a sweet 24 qt igloo super cooler donated by surf fishing legend, Acie Mankins, to keep it all cold..

On Oct 30th we’ll draw for a sweet St. Croix trigger stick perfect for fluke/flounder and sea bass on our reefs donated by the Morning Star partyboat’s daily reef raffle. Prize drawings will continue every Sunday through New Years Day. Winning tickets are not out of play, they go right back in the fish bowl for all future drawings..

For a very long time Benelli USA has donated a sporting shotgun for our annual raffle. This year’s Grand Prize Benelli is an Ethos Sport in 12ga, a claybird busting machine if ever there was, (or $1500.00 if not a shooter)

Newly joining our reef building effort is Park Place Jewlers of Ocean City. The Ferrantes have donated a handsome men’s watch and a diamond covered gold hook necklace we’ll also give away during the grand prize drawing on New Year’s Day.

Another awesome donation was made by Ben Wood. Generous in the extreme for our pre-covid dinners and now having outdone himself, this year he’s given us a new Savage rifle in 30-06. We’ll draw a raffle ticket for that the week before MD’s deer season.

And, as I write, I’ve decided to add a full day charter aboard my boat good any time I’m in the water and fishing. A February Tog charter? Yup! An August inshore mahi charter? Yup! You may not charge your guests though.. That ticket will also be drawn by Lilly on New Years Day.

I think it fair to say every single weekly prize will be worth a hundred fifty bucks – some an awful lot more. Grand prizes go to $3,000.00 ..

Pitching into weekly drawings: St. Croix Rods – AllTackle & Atlantic Tackle in West O — Nick Denny’s Photography – George Kalwa’s Art – Crabs to Go – Optical Galeria – Lenny Rudow’s Fish Talk – Scott Lenox’s Fish in OC.. Acie Mankins – Sea Bass Bob – Gerry Meadows – Morning Star Partyboat & Morning Star Reef Raffle..

Check out our YouTube channel for a Back Deck Fishing Report!