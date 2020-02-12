Guys Callin’ For a Net

By Scott Lenox

February fishing in Ocean City can get pretty slow as most folks have their boats out of the water and it’s tough to get motivated when it’s cold outside. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is one of the very few boats in the water in February and today he once again put his crew on some excellent tautog fishing.

Dropped 21 blocks & two pyramids. Kept paddling. NE winds @15/20 hardly a favorite; it’s forecast to fall out and switch E as the day goes along. So far so good as seas are moderating at our first drop.

Bill DeCosta from LI has class in session; catches 3 keepers and 2 throwbacks before anyone else has boated a keeper. Land a few more keepers around the rail and box an ALS tag. It’s not my tag. Havent used that style since the mid 1990s. I hope it was one of the guys tagging in the backs bays. We know nothing about jv transport from inshore to offshore.

From among our fish none are notably large.

Pick up anchors & paddle half a mile to a new spot. Wind’s fallen. Sun’s out. Sea conditions improve noticeably as does the bite.

A lot.

Guys are calling for a net. Get a few great tag & release females. Pool changes hands several times.

Then Casper Pierdomenico of Delaware County PA lands a 12lb 4oz female tog just shy of 26 inches. No one could top him.

Cloud cover moves back in. It’s 100%..

I gave it an extra 45 minutes but the bite, so robust at first, is now dead as a hammer. Can’t fix it.

James Milano of N Babylon NY (blue sweatshirt & seriously jealous buddy over shoulder) shows off a jumbo tog he tagged & released.

Bill DeCosta (plaid flannel) of Long Island shows off just one of many today. (Not pictured is the guy, ahh, what’s his name? Had a super jumbo last trip..)

Anyway, Bud Seville from St Leonard MD (tan coveralls) boxed a good one.

Jeff Smith shows off a small female he had tagged. It was his first tog ever.

Also in the group snap is Pete Evans of Stanton DE…

More tog fishing when weather allows! Be at the Sea Side Boat Show in OC talking about reef building as much as possible this weekend..