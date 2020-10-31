Halloween Reds and Rock

By Scott Lenox

Posted on October 31st, 2020

Check my Bishop Broadbill Bash recap vid with Brian Tinkler!

Tonight’s Daily Angle is coming to you from sunny Florida where the Unscene Productions crew and myself are producing the live broadcast of the Lockheed Martin air show.  It’s sunny and warm and beautiful…..not so much at home in OC.  A cold front moved through after the remnants of Zeta and reely cooled things down and roughed up the ocean.  It should settle down soon and by the looks of it the cold front has got some fish snapping.

I just got a text from my man Big Bird Cropper that said the red drum cane in hard today!  Bird and Shaun caught over 40 reds with two keepers and also caught a nice 33” rockfish keeper at the route 50 bridge.




Bob Haltmeier from the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City said the black drum and tog are biting at the pier with some nice fish in the mix.


