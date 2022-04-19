HUGE Black Drum From the Assateague Surf

By Scott Lenox

It was yet another windy, windy day today and when the rain moved in this afternoon it got down right miserable. In Ocean City we’re looking at more wind tomorrow and some coastal flooding so there might not be too much fishing going on until things settle down.

The Maryland DNR announced regulations for summer flounder for the 2022 season and we’ve actually got some good news. The season will be open year round, anglers are allowed four fish per person and the minimum size will go from 16 1/2″ to 16″ effective immediately. Go get em!!

I got a pic of the largest black drum I’ve seen in a long time today from Brian Cooper who reported that CW Wells had caught himself a jumbo. CW landed this 70 pound black drum from the surf on Assateague Island this past Saturday. Nice fish!

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been on a mission the past couple of nights and his shooters are reaping the rewards. Captain Marc has put his folks on some great fishing for snakeheads, gar, catfish and carp.

