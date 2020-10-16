Inaugural Bishop Broadbill Bash Has 15 Boats and $80,000 Purse

By Scott Lenox

Check out the vid for some tournament rules and details for this weekend’s Bishop Broadbill Bash!

Cool news from tournament directors for this weekend’s first ever Bishop Broadbill Bash is that 15 boats are registered and will be fishing for an impressive $80,000 in prize money. The tournament has added Monday as an extra day due to this weekend’s weather forecast so this is now a fish 2 of 4 day event. There are definitely some swordfish out there so this should be a great event. I’ll be bringing you updates right here all weekend long.

The party boat fleet has canceled for tomorrow due to the strong North winds that are forecast, but today was certainly fishable and there was some good fishing once again. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported loads of sea bass around the rail for today’s anglers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had good fishing today as well and a nice triggerfish that won the fish pool.

Had two distinctly different forecasts for today. One said it would be a pretty day—plenty fine. The other? Hellfire & damnation to all who venture forth.

Hmmm..

For a fisherman weather forecasts go something like this – listen to the weather and you’ll go broke; die if you don’t.

Simple enough..

Winds were well under 15 knots as we departed. Dropped Dave K’s 33 blocks from a demo he’s doing; deployed em on Capt Greg Hall’s Memorial Reef — kept going. We were only 7 or 8 miles out when the ocean’s temperament grew angry. You could see it plain on the water. Suddenly a lot of sharp small wind ripples – it’s coming.

Winds didn’t exceed 20 knots until 1pm. Pretty saucy by then.

We also had a nice catch by then. Saw five clients limit on sea bass; Eric Hill of District Heights was first. Cathy was.. Oh dear.. I can’t bear to write it – well, let’s just say she wasn’t high hook today. Dern sure she usually is. Doesn’t seem upset about it ..though her cats might be.

Evert Smith of Lancaster PA took everyone’s pool money with a nice trigger.

Good fishing on a not at all nice day..

Cheers

Donny Post and Michael Lorentz have had some good fishing the past couple of days with tautog, sheepshead and red drum ending up in the cooler.

Nevin King sent in this photo of a nice red drum that he caught in the Ocean City inlet today.