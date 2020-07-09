Insane July Marlin Fishing and Giant Bluefins in the Deep

By Scott Lenox

It was back to beautiful for today’s weather with sunny skies, light winds and warm temperatures and the fishing both inshore and offshore was reely, reely good. There was a good bite for flounder in the back bay and offshore fishing was insane for early July with some pretty epic white marlin fishing in the canyons.

Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. of the Reel Chaos had an incredible day of fishing offshore today that consisted of some awesome billfish action and a couple of surprise visitors. Captain Anthony reported 20 white marlin bites that resulted in eight fish being released and they also released a sailfish. The surprise visitors were six giant bluefin tuna bites that resulted in the release of one very big fish. Current bluefin regulations allow fish to be harvested between 27″ and 73″.

Captain Andrew Dotterweich and the crew of Fish On got in on the action today as well putting three yellowfin tuna in the box while also releasing 6 white marlin and a blue marlin.

The private boat Lights Out had some Light’s Out fishing offshore today when they released 14 white marlin. Photo by Dave Messick.

Steve Ratcliffe, David Wells, Todd Martinek, Fred Billings, Ryan Cowder and Tommy “Two Time White Marlin Open Champion” Hinkle had an insane day of flounder fishing over ocean structure with Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound. The guys had a boat limit of beautiful flatties.

Captain John Prather had an awesome afternoon of flounder fishing as well today when he put his anglers on 8 keeper sized fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins continues to enjoy surprisingly good sea bass fishing for July.

Another summer day – sunny and calm. Guess I’d better not get used to it. Dropped 24 blocks plus a pyramid and kept going.

One fellow in particular, Brian Schubert of Delco PA, was off to a hot start. After the first 2 stops he had 8 in the box. It would be hours before he broke into double digits—this while others were nicking away at em. He finally shook his lull long enough to limit out.

Tis the nature of luck I suppose.

Sure had some good sized summer sea bass aboard with fish fries around.

Anthony Furguson from just across the state line in Selbyville DE got out on his much-delayed Father’s Day trip. He split the pool w/George Lynk of Magnolia DE.

Lewis Bingham of Frederick MD dern near limited with 13..

Debra Shepherd of Mechanicsburg PA & Sarah Furguson of Delco represented well for the ladies today.

Bill Cheney, Paul Zimmerman & Charles Stewart, also of Magnolia DE, show off some good ones.

The group snap is nearabout everyone.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported calm seas and good fishing with flounder and sea bass for his anglers.

Jim Waller displays two of a four fish limit of flounder that he caught while drifting white Gulp this afternoon.

These cool youngsters were right on target with this cow nosed ray while fishing with Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing.

Riley Bowser and Harry Keene were fishing with Mario Marisa when they caught these four keeper flounder up to 20″ in the east channel while drifting flounder belly at the top of the high tide.