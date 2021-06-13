Posted on June 12th, 2021
Check the vid for Father’s Day gear available at Atlantic Tackle.
The wind was blowing today folks…..hard. And this morning it was that cool, misty rain…it sucked. By the time this afternoon rolled around however, it was sunny and warm and the water in the back bay was pretty clean so even though I didn’t get any ocean fishing reports I did get a couple from the guys that had a good inshore bite.
Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a nice day today with some keeper flounder for his groups and even a keeper sized rockfish that was caught at the route 50 bridge.
Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break has been having some great luck with the flounder and now that the water has cleaned up a little it should stay that way. Captain Jason put his guys on three nice keepers this afternoon.
We are starting to see a few more bluefish in the Ocean City Inlet and route 50 bridge area with some fish as big as 35″. Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found this bluefish for an angler on this afternoon’s trip.
Anglers on the Miss Ocean City had a good day of flounder fishing with some keeper sized fish coming over the rail for anglers on all trips today.
Clean water conditions help bowfishing odds too and today Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing took full advantage of it by putting his shooters on the meat.
Blake Gunther found a couple of keeper flounder today while fishing the rocks around Martha’s Landing and the commercial harbor.
From the desk of Captain Monty Hawkins:
Plenty of reef building work going on in this nasty weather. Got an email from the big boss at Gillis Gilkerson asking about pyramid molds and did I have any..