Inshore Only

  Fishing in Ocean City MD
By Scott Lenox

Posted on June 22nd, 2022

Check out the video for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos!

It was a windy one today folks……and got windier!  I’m pretty certain that not many, if any at all, ventured into the ocean with today’s forecast, but we did have a few out on the bay today before the storms.  Things look to settle down pretty quickly after this front rolls through and the weekend looks very nice as of right now.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was able to get his trips in before the weather got too nasty this afternoon.  It was a windy one out there, but Captain Jason put his anglers on keeper flounder, legal rockfish, some bluefish and even a sea trout.

Andrew Mercer found some spot in the Thorofare and then took them down to the route 50 bridge where he used them to land this beauty of a fat 29″ rockfish and release a few more.

Michael Marisa was out fishing the south jetty again today where he landed two more keeper flounder on the outgoing tide.

Check out our newest Back Deck Fishing Report and subscribe to the channel!

Daily Angle

June 22, 2022
Check out the video for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos! It was a windy one today folks……and got windier!  I'm pretty certain that not many, if any at all, ventured into…

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

