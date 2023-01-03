Jumbo Rockfish and Tautog To Over 16 Pounds

By Scott Lenox

The weather is about to change tomorrow with some rain and wind, but today was another absolutely beautiful day to be out on the water. There were plenty of folks taking advantage of it too and there were some real nice fish caught.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides had a great day today with some big tautog coming over the rail. Captain Chase had several double digit fish with the biggest tipping out at 16.5 pounds.

Vince Cannuli and his crew used some Fish in OC / Deadly Tackle bottom jigs and put some nice tautog in the boat today. They had some very nice fish with the largest at 12.25 pounds which gobbled up the white jig.

There have been some nice rockfish caught over the past couple of days and though they are scattered right now if you put your time and and find them you can have a lot of fun. Most of the fish are over the 35″ maximum slot size, but there are some keepers in the mix. Jeff Weeks and Dave Weller did some trolling up off of North Ocean City and they found some nice fish with everything being over 40″.

Piper Blunt and Olive Maynard were fishing on Piper’s Catch with Captain Jeremy Blunt at the helm and they got it done wish some rockfish that fell within the 28″ to less than 35″ slot.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star didn’t set the world on fire today, but he did have some nice tautog come on board.

Super-calm day with a pretty tough bite..

Killer sunrise this second day of 2023. Always enjoy that. Ambled on off for a relaxing day of toggin. Lot of skill on the rail makes it easier for me.

Yeah no. Anchors demanded my attention at every moment. Ultra light winds shifted many times; current too swung from NW to SSE. No two-anchor set can accommodate that much shift.

Despite wheelhouse challenges some of my clients got good practice in with shorts and even a handful of keeper males. Legal females thrown back outnumbered legal males kept and that’s good; just not saying a lot today.

Frank was high hook with perhaps 15 fish.

Tim H won today’s pool with a female he released. Nice work sir! It appears there might be something to the reef building karma – quite a few of our guest reef builders win the pool..

Couple days of windy weather and then back at it. Will try to get an announcement out soon with more trips.

Regards

Monty

Check out our YouTube for some striped bass trolling!