Jumbo Tog in the Ocean and First Keeper Tog in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

It sure was chilly today, but the wind was light so it was a good day to get out on the water in search of some of these saltwater fish that are starting to show up. There are some stripers at route 90, there are now some tautog in the OC inlet and there are some flounder to our south so the first OC fish should be caught anytime now.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters took advantage of today’s fishable conditions and headed to the tautog grounds where fishing was very, very good. Captain Chase put his crew on a limit of tautog and had some impressive fish of 12.5, 13, 14 and 18 pounds.

Donny Post was doing a little tautog fishing of his own today and landed the first keeper tog of the season for OC’s back bays. Donny was using clams and shrimp and also released three other undersized fish along with this “just under 17” keeper.

Tim Walch caught a couple of keeper flounder out of Chincoteague, VA last week and today he crept up the bay a little and landed this nice 17.5″ keeper. Tim was fishing out of Greenbackville, VA and was using a Gulp and minnow on an old school jig.

There was some scuttlebutt on Tim’s post today on if it was the first keeper flounder of the OC season, but we came to the conclusion that it was not. Tim was fishing south of the Verrazano Bridge and since the fish was landed in Greenbackville, VA the first OC flounder of the season is still on the table….I hope to catch it this week. :). Good luck if you get out there!!

Check out this delicious Crabbies recipe….and subscribe to our YouTube channel!