By Scott Lenox

Check out the Angler’s Advantage video for tautog and rockfish gear!

It started off pretty foggy this morning, but by about 10 AM it was absolutely beautiful. We did have one quick rain shower over the bay, but by all accounts it was a gorgeous day to be on the water. This weekend? Not so much.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound reported that the jumbos came out to play on the ocean today. Captain Kane had long time customer Bill P. catch his new personal best tog at over 16 pounds and had others on board catch fish of 14, 13, 12 and two 10 pounders. Captain Kane has been using some Fish in OC tog jigs this season when possible and has had fish up to 15 pounds on them. Thanks so much and pretty work!

My buddy Big Bird Cropper and I headed out to the OC inlet and route 50 bridge to shoot a new episode of Hooked on OC with cameraman John Benn today and we had a great time. Shad, bluefish and tons of rockfish were a lot of fun with my good friend. We caught all of the fish on Roy Rigs and Thing A Ma Jigs.

Outside the south jetty we passed Justin from Ocean City who had just caught a real nice keeper flounder on a Roy Rig.