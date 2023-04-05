Jumbos On the Jig and OC’s First Black Drum

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Jumbos On the Jig and OC’s First Black Drum

By Scott Lenox

Jumbos On the Jig and OC’s First Black Drum

Posted on April 4th, 2023

It was a warm one today and there’s more of that on the way over the next couple of weeks as we move further into the season.  Flounder, tog, rockfish and now drum are being caught locally so it’s time to get on the water.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides was on the structure again today and once again he put his crew on some very, very nice tautog.  Today Captain Chase saw some really nice fish of 12 and 17 pounds that were caught on the jig.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry was fishing Assateague Island today where he caught what we think is the first black drum of the Ocean City surf season.  Nice work Tom!

Easiest snell you’ll ever do….Subscribe to our YouTube for more!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

April 4, 2023
Jumbos On the Jig and OC’s First Black Drum
Jumbos On the Jig and OC’s First Black Drum

It was a warm one today and there’s more of that on the way over the next couple of weeks as we move further into the season.  Flounder, tog, rockfish and now drum are being caught… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information