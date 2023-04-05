Jumbos On the Jig and OC’s First Black Drum

By Scott Lenox

It was a warm one today and there’s more of that on the way over the next couple of weeks as we move further into the season. Flounder, tog, rockfish and now drum are being caught locally so it’s time to get on the water.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides was on the structure again today and once again he put his crew on some very, very nice tautog. Today Captain Chase saw some really nice fish of 12 and 17 pounds that were caught on the jig.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry was fishing Assateague Island today where he caught what we think is the first black drum of the Ocean City surf season. Nice work Tom!

Easiest snell you’ll ever do….Subscribe to our YouTube for more!