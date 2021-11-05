Keeper Flounder, Sea Bass, Tautog and Rockfish

By Scott Lenox

Another chilly day in and around Ocean City today with a wind a little stronger than expected. It wasn’t the most comfortable day out there today, but it wasn’t terrible either so there were some folks out bending a rod on this awesome fall fishing.

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break had his crew in the bay today for some bottom fishing action that produced good numbers of tautog on the rocks around the south jetty and Martha’s Landing.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler wasn’t too stoked on the wind today so he kept a little closer to shore. It was still a productive day on board with some sea bass and some flounder up to 6 pounds.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty had another nice day at the route 50 bridge today. The guys used Roy Rigs and Stretch lures to catch a nice keeper rockfish, a keeper red drum and several other short rockfish.

Captain Kane Bounds and his crew on board the Fish Bound have been having some really good fishing lately with flounder up to 9 pounds and tautog up to 10 pounds. Fishing will get even better as we move through the fall.

Captain Shannon Pickens and “Fuzzy” braved the rough ocean conditions today and put 30 keeper sea bass in the cooler with some bluefish and porgy.