Keeper Rockfish

By Scott Lenox

The weather looks a little chilly this weekend, but I would imagine now that MD Governor Larry Hogan has lifted restrictions on recreational boating and catch and release fishing, and OC Mayor Rick Mehan has ordered the Ocean City beaches, boardwalk and inlet parking lot opened that it’s going to be a pretty busy weekend in town. I heard today that MD charter boats are permitted to take out of state visitors now and boat rental companies are now permitted to rent boats to folks, so it seems that things are moving in the direction of “normal.” We’re a ways from getting there, but I for one am glad to see the progress.

Fishing in OC has been good over the past few weeks with clean water in our back bays and now anglers are catching flounder, tautog, shad, trout, bluefish and rockfish. Few of the rockfish have reached the legal limit of 28″, but yesterday Patricia Cropper caught her first ever keeper rock fishing with her dad Big Bird Cropper. You know that Patricia was using Pop’s World Famous Roy Rig!! Patricia caught the fish at the route 50 bridge and it measured 29″. Photo by Rich Daiker

Big Bird dropped Patricia off so she could get to work and per usual headed back out for some more time on the bay. Bird fished the afternoon with Chris and the pair had good catch and release action on rockfish and bluefish at the route 50 bridge…..all on Roy Rigs. Get yours at Raceway Citgo next to Crabs to Go or the only online spot that sells them here….Fish in OC Shop / Roy Rig

Trophy striper season has opened up on the Chesapeake Bay and fishing has been decent for some. The crew of the Rhonda Corder submitted this photo of a slob 50″ fish caught by the crew of the Wye’s Guys. Regulations on the Chesapeake are currently one fish per person at over 35″.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been hunting by the light of the silvery moon lately and last night he had a good trip once again. Captain Marc had a beautiful night and put his shooters on good action for tasty snakeheads.

Buddy and Cody Martin fresh off of some keeper rockfish from the 50 bridge hit a local pond and had some catch and release big mouth bass action. Cody’s fish was 5 pounds, 2 ounces and Buddy’s fish was a 6 pound, 6 ounce jumbo.