Keeper Rockfish in the Wind

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid….Atlantic Tackle has it all!

The good news is that this northeast wind is finally forecast to let up. The bad news is that it won’t happen until Wednesday. This has been a ridiculously long stretch of strong northeast winds brought about by a couple of storms rolling by in just the right way and it has wreaked havoc on the fishing around OC. The offshore fleet and the ocean going party boat fleet can’t wait to get back in the ocean, and the inshore guys are looking forward to the water in the bay cleaning up.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a bachelorette party on board and even though conditions were going to be tough, the girls wanted to fish. As expected, fishing wasn’t great in the wind and dirty water, but they got the right bite at the right time at the route 50 bridge and put this healthy 32″ keeper rockfish in the boat.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was able to get in the ocean on Friday before the wind reely started to blow and put this group on a nice trip that included some sea bass, mahi and croakers.