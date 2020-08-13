Kids Having Fun!

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Shelby Zimmer above!

We had a little thunderstorm activity pass by to our west and north this afternoon, but other than that it was another beautiful summer day. No precipitation locally, sunny skies and light winds made for awesome conditions for fishing both in the ocean and in the bay. I got out for few drifts this evening and managed one keeper about 18″ and 8 other throwback flounder on live peanut bunker on our Fish in OC Doormat Destroyer live bait rig and conditions couldn’t have been much better.

Most of the reports that I had come in today had some junior anglers having a reely good time. Captain Franky Pettolina of the Last Call had Brooke Duvall and his grandson Zachary on board today and Captain Franky and mate Chris Evans showed them a great time. Zachary was able to catch his first ever blue marlin and they added some mahi as well.

Anglers on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins saw some terrific sea bass fishing today, but it was young Tyler that showed everyone what was up.

Moments of Pandemonium..

Another perfect August day at sea; we dropped blocks at Capt. Jack’s Reef and pressed on.

Mates Jeff & Vic had the bait handed out, had shown our many new anglers how to bait up and use their reel; my first stop put baits straight into a hornets’ nest of hungry sea bass instantly resulting in an eruption of excited children & parents along with regulars slamming their cooler lid shut while dropping again.

Like it like that.

And yes, machination has its place. Have to get em while they’re biting. The more automated/streamlined an angler’s motions, the better his cooler will look at day’s end.

For those just beginning this simple fishery, to have caught anything is an amazement. They’re not worried about maximizing opportunity—not yet. Maybe next trip.

Tyler Minner was today’s allstar: guest reef builder, pool winner & ballon retrieval specialist.

Everyone else had a blast too.

Regards

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that the sea bass were chewing today and any day you can say that in August is a great day.

Captain Drew Zerbe and mates Serge Garder and Austin Korycki were in the right place at the right time today and anglers on the Tortuga put seven nice keeper flounder in the fish box.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had an inshore trip today and they put their anglers on a good time catching bluefish on the inshore lumps.



Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters showed this family a fun time that included some peanut Mahi from the inshore lumps.