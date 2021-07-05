Ladies of the Big Stick Win 39th Annual OCMC Canyon Kick-Off

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

Beautiful weather, awesome fishing, HAPPY 4th OF JULY!!!

I was planning on dealing with the boat traffic this evening to catch the tide and then stay out and watch the fireworks, but being that the fireworks planned for Ocean City were cancelled due to an accidental explosion on the beach, the boat traffic this evening wasn’t bad at all. Word is everyone is fine and there were only minor injuries, but I’m sure lots of folks missed seeing the fireworks in OC after not seeing them last year. Because of the light boat traffic I hit the east channel with some chartreuse Deadly Doubles, white Gulp and live minnows and found a couple of very nice fish. These two were 20″ and 3 pounds and 22″ and 4″ pounds respectively and will make some great #floundersandwiches.

The 39th Annual Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick-Off Tournament is in the books and the ladies fishing on board the Big Stick cleaned up in the billfish release division. Many thanks to Amanda Shick for the results and pics and congratulations to all of at the participants.

Flounder fishing in the back bay wasn’t just good for me today, Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had much success putting his crew on a bunch of keepers on this morning’s trip.

Carl V. Marsh III was fishing with Sven Sheppard on his pontoony 9 3/4 when he expecto petronumed this 19″ flounder with a Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse.

The crew of the OC Girl had a crazy good day out in the canyons catching a 6 man limit of blueline tilefish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters put this young man on a keeper weakfish while fishing the OC Inlet.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some good fishing today with nice sea bass and flounder up to 4 pounds coming over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed some of the nicest weather this week today and put his anglers on an almost boat limit.

Underway with a light rail this fine Fourth of July. Calmest it’s been in a week I think.

No complaints that.

Watched some bottlenose for just a few, then the Blanchets out of Severna Park, MD gave today’s reef blocks a mighty shove & off we went.

Survey boat was within 3 miles of where I’d wanted to begin. That reef suddenly not a great option – I pressed on. Now survey noise 5.5 miles away: lines in ..whole rail bowed up.

Like it like that.

Everyone must have caught dinner first stop.

After a short while the current slowed to a crawl. Robust bite turned tepid. Worked hard for the next couple dozen cbass. Once the current picked up the action did as well, but not to what we’d had in the morning—shades of yesterday.

Into overtime, however, the afternoon’s southerly current regained good strength. So too the bite.

Fish always bite better when it’s time to go home.

Almost a boat limit of sea bass.

In July..

Nice.

Jim Gross boxed the first limit. There would be 13 more.

Barbara B took everyone’s pool money. I bet young Joey’s gonna burn through it on the boardwalk though.

That’s a summer thing.

Happy Fourth Y’all..

Monty

Jamie Orders, Kyle Ogden, Mike Ogden, Carter Orders, Lauri Orders and Kate Licameli were fishing with Kurt Howell out of Indian River, DE when they had a white marlin release, two yellowfin tuna, two 35-40 pound golden tilefish and a couple of black belly rose fish.