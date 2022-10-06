Limits of Sea Bass After The Storm

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Limits of Sea Bass After The Storm

By Scott Lenox

Limits of Sea Bass After The Storm

Posted on October 6th, 2022

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Welcome back!!  Hurricane/Tropical Storm/remnants of Ian are finally gone and today we were left with some absolutely beautiful weather.  The sun was shining, there was no wind and temps reached up into the 70s.  It was awesome!  The weather looks really good for our Inshore Classic tournament for this weekend.  Registration is tomorrow evening at the Sunset Marina activity room from 5 PM until 7 PM.  Hope to see you there!

The party boats were able to get out onto the ocean again today after several days off and the sea bass were hangry!  Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a boat limit of sea bass with a couple of bluefish mixed in.

I thought flounder fishing would suck for a couple of days after the wind and rain of Ian, but Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters proved me wrong today.  Captain Jason put this angler on a nice 20″ keeper flounder, had some throwback action as well and reported tautog biting at the south jetty.


Big Bird Cropper and Jerry had a fun time catching and releasing some short rockfish on Roy Rigs today.

Folks will be doing this kind of fishing this weekend….subscribe to our YouTube for more!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

October 6, 2022
Limits of Sea Bass After The Storm
Limits of Sea Bass After The Storm

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina! Welcome back!!  Hurricane/Tropical Storm/remnants of Ian are finally gone and today we were left with some absolutely beautiful weather.  The sun was shining, there was no… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information