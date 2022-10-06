Limits of Sea Bass After The Storm

By Scott Lenox

Welcome back!! Hurricane/Tropical Storm/remnants of Ian are finally gone and today we were left with some absolutely beautiful weather. The sun was shining, there was no wind and temps reached up into the 70s. It was awesome! The weather looks really good for our Inshore Classic tournament for this weekend. Registration is tomorrow evening at the Sunset Marina activity room from 5 PM until 7 PM. Hope to see you there!

The party boats were able to get out onto the ocean again today after several days off and the sea bass were hangry! Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a boat limit of sea bass with a couple of bluefish mixed in.

I thought flounder fishing would suck for a couple of days after the wind and rain of Ian, but Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters proved me wrong today. Captain Jason put this angler on a nice 20″ keeper flounder, had some throwback action as well and reported tautog biting at the south jetty.



Big Bird Cropper and Jerry had a fun time catching and releasing some short rockfish on Roy Rigs today.

