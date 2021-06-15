Limits of Yellowfin Tuna and Home Early

By Scott Lenox

I had an absolutely awesome day today fishing aboard the MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos, mates Dan and Jackson, owner Mike Bostic and his crew to film an upcoming episode of Hooked on OC. The weather was beautiful, our crew was awesome and the fish were snapping really, really well. We had multiple hook ups several times throughout the day and by the time 1:30 rolled around we had a boat limit of 24 yellowfin tuna and were back to the dock by 4 PM. We caught so many fish that even producer Dave Messick and myself got to reel fish in! It was an awesome trip and should make for a great new episode of Hooked on OC in the coming weeks. Thanks to Dave Messick for the pics!

The crew of the Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had the Jesse Ellis crew aboard today and they had an insane day of fishing as well putting a boat limit of yellowfin on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Brian Porter of the Boss Hogg had yet another awesome day for the fleet when he put a limit of yellowfin tuna on the dock at Sunset Marina.

Another boat limit and back to the dock early was captured by Captain Ron Callis and the crew of the Turnin’ Fins out of the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a boat limit of yellowfin tuna for his anglers today.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard had a boat limit of yellowfin tuna today.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk put their anglers on a five man limit of yellowfin tuna today as well.

Anglers on the private boat Reel Escape had a great day trolling with the fleet and put 10 yellowfin tuna in the box with a couple of stud fish in the mix.



Folks on the private boat Fish Repellent had an awesome day catching a five man limit of yellowfin tuna today.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters got off his roll of three keepers per trip and added an additional fish for four nice flounder today.