Man That’s a Big Swordfish

Beautiful day today, but that all changes tomorrow as rain and wind move into the area. There is a gale warning up starting tomorrow for a while so I’m sure the ocean will be closed for business and inshore fishing may be hard to come by. Good thing today was good!

Tony Freiji, Mike Freiji, Mel Carter, Jackson Morgan, Charlie Felder and Andrew Smith combined forces to land this BIG daytime swordfish on board the Hammer Down. They fought the big sword for 4.5 hours before harpooning it. The fishes measurements of 85″ x 60″ had it at estimated between 385 and 400 pounds.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey was out in the deep today where he found there are still plenty of mahi to be caught. Captain Joe put his young crew on 60.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an offshore trip today that produced some nice mahi and a beautiful wahoo.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star put his anglers on some fat sea bass on today’s trip.

Hi Scott,

Had an extended hours trip today. As ever, we dropped blocks and kept paddling. About half my clients limited -others not- but everyone had fat cbass aplenty. Even had the first couple fluke I’ve seen in quite some time, including WOC’s own Mike Zeigler with his 22 incher.

Tom DiCampli of Wilmington DE walked away with today’s pool money. There were longer fish but his fat 18 inch sea bass did em all in on the scale.

Courtney Thompson had a nice keeper fluke.

Wayne Fawley of Garnett Valley had a keeper double.

Rich Wilk from Pomton Plains NY had a nice double, as did George Phillips of Selbyville DE.

Another reef user, a loggerhead sea turtle, popped his head up just long enough to see he wanted no parts of us.

Also in the group snap are Kevin Denison with 3 Amigos Sport Fishing – Arrie Johnson of Fruitland MD – David Bailey from Hooked Up 2 Charters – Scott Verdin of Huntingtown MD – & Don Johnson of Montgomery County MD.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shuan had a good day in the bay today. The duo had some throwback flounder and rockfish action and also boxed a nice bluefish and two keeper flounder.

I had to take advantage of the beautiful weather today so I took a quick solo trip to the south jetty with some live sand fleas and had some luck. I released three surprise flounder, two tautog and boxed this personal best sheepshead that was north of 5 pounds.