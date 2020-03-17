Maryland 2020 Atlantic Coast Striped Bass Regulations for Recreational Anglers and Charter Boats

By Scott Lenox

Maryland 2020 Atlantic Coast Striped Bass Regulations for Recreational Anglers and Charter Boats

Posted on March 17th, 2020

Effective April 1, 2020

Striped Bass Regulations for Recreational Anglers and Charter Boats

SIZE LIMIT

28″ to less than 35″

CREEL LIMIT

One (1) Per Person Per Day from the Atlantic Ocean, it’s Coastal Bays and their tributaries.

