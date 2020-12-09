MD DNR Drops Minimum State Record Qualifying Weight for Swordfish
By Scott Lenox
Posted on December 9th, 2020
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced today that the minimum weight for state record consideration for swordfish has been dropped from 350 pounds to 300 pounds effective immediately. Although several swordfish have been caught over 400 pounds in Maryland they have all been caught using electric or hydraulic reels which disqualifies them from state record consideration. The Maryland state record for swordfish remains open at this time and will remain open until a fish of 300 pounds or more is caught under Maryland state record rules. Good luck!
