Meat Runs With Packed Coolers

By Scott Lenox

It was another beautiful summer day today with light fishing pressure and some space around the rails of the local party boat fleet. We’re definitely experiencing a “busier on the weekends” scenario in Ocean City this summer so if you’re looking to avoid crowds on boats and on the fishing grounds during the week is the time to go.

No matter what day the Fish Bound is on the water there are fish going in the cooler and smiles going on faces. Captain Kevin Twilley and Captain Kane Bounds have both had success inshore and offshore on their recent bottom trips with good catches of flounder, some big sea bass and even blueline and golden tilefish.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported decent fishing on today’s trip with sea bass for most everyone on board.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work for his bites today, but was rewarded with good fishing and even one rare August limit of sea bass.

Had all aboard 20 min early, gave us a head start on the day. Found the ocean much as we’d left it Sunday — Calm. Took a breather Monday. Clients voted mate Vic a day off. Have to say I agreed. Needed one myself. Back at it with a light rail today. After young MIT student Constantine (mate in training – don’t know his college ambitions yet) gave today’s blocks a hearty shove at Tyler Long’s Memorial Reef, we struck a course further east.

Found sea bass mostly unwillingly—fussy; but, by keeping after it, Donny from PA managed to box a rare summer limit of pretty cbass while Jay from Quakertown pocketed the pool money. Everyone had plenty for dinner – most even enough to invite the neighbors over.

Truly a nice day off there.

Have spots on upcoming trips. Hope to see some mahi on tomorrow’s XL trip.

See morningstarfishing.com “Fish Report” for trips & reservations..

Cheers

Monty

There are still a surprising number of bluefish being caught in our back bays and today Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service put his anglers on a couple of nice ones.

Captain Mike Burt and his crew on Pumpin’ Hard had a good day with the tunas putting three good yellowfins in the box.

Check out our Back Deck Fishing Report on our YouTube Channel!