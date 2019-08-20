Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 Leads Most Points Overall in 2019 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The 2019 MidAtlantic is underway and today was a busy day at the scales in both Cape May, NJ and Ocean City, MD. 78 boats fished out of Ocean City today and 60 boats fished out of Cape May and there were a bunch of fish caught. The highly coveted Most Points Overall category is currently held by the crew of Catch 23 with Michael Jordan and crew. Catch 23 released five white marlin and one blue marlin for 525 total points and currently sits in the lead for Most Points Overall. There is around $3.5 Million in prizes up for grabs in this year’s MidAtlantic and a lot of that money goes to the heaviest fish in several different categories. Here is who’s leading what after the first day of fishing.

Captain Jeff Coats of Pitboss Fishing was on board the Reel Estate today and had a great time going three for four on white marlin and catching the current first place dolphin in the MidAtlantic at 33 pounds.

Outside of the tournament the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had a banner day of charter fishing today when the released one blue marlin and one white marlin and also boxed several gaffer sized mahi up to 28 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a slow pick of sea bass today and a nice school of mahi for some anglers.

Hi Scott,

Had a slow pick of sea bass today. A few flounder fishermen were unable to capitalize on that. Other anglers, willing to target what’s biting, came out of it with dinner ..until a school of peanut/bailer mahi showed up.

By the time that was over some folks had a great big fish fry’s worth – others a couple dinners.

Young Addison & her Dad, Jeff Gibbs of OCMD, caught a nice mess. Here showing off one of her keeper double cbass & her first mahi; for a while Addison was high-hook on the boat.

Arrie Johnson of Parsonsburg MD caught a pair of mahi.

In the group shot Joe Lopos, also of OCMD, shows of his pool winner. (Mahi don’t count!) Also pictured are Michael & Christian Pongratz of Bellmore NY – plus Dave Simpson of OCMD.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing found some clean water again today and put his shooters on target with some nice southern rays from the south bay.