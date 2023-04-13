By Scott Lenox

It was a warm one out there today! Unseasonably warm. I saw 82 degrees on the truck thermometer and it sure felt like it too. We had another breeze from the south that is forecast to lay down tomorrow, but it was another awesome weather day with some more flounder.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was out on the bay today and his anglers were very happy with the fishing. Captain Jason put his crew on eight keeper flounder on today’s trip!

Chris Tilghman, Mike Tuel and Danny Oliver hit Wachapreague, VA today after our awesome report a they made themselves an awesome report. The guys had a limit of flounder up to 21.5″ with several nice fish. Like us yesterday, the guys found the flounder spitting up very small mantis shrimp.



Donny Post, Caleb Powell and Matt had seven keeper flounder up to 21” fishing the south bay today. The guys were using Deadly Tackle Deadly Doubles in orange and chartreuse with minnows.

David Moore was surf fishing Assateague Island in today’s beautiful weather and latched into this 38” rockfish that was released.

