More Great Weather and Great Fishing

By Scott Lenox

We have had one absolutely beautiful stretch of weather this week with sunny skies, warm temps and little to no wind to speak of. Fishermen have been taking full advantage of the conditions too, and have been doing very well in the ocean and in the bay for all sorts of different species.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service was back in the bay today and had a great day of fishing for his anglers. Captain John put them on a couple of keeper sized flounder and also got them on some of the snapper bluefish that have shown up the past few days.

Sea bass fishing was very good once again for the ocean going fleet with lots of fish with a couple of big knot heads mixed in. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good crowd on board today that enjoyed slick calm seas and good fishing.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a goofed up inlet, but once in the ocean it was smooth sailing and good fishing.

A bit more heave this morning; swell breaking all along the south shoal.

Owing a hard ebb, seas were mounded to almost sporty conditions in the inlet. When outgoing current opposes incoming swell, wave height and steepness across the inlet’s mouth increase. No worries today – pulled the throttles back and eased on through where the least whitewater was.

Time we’d cleared Little Gull Shoal, just 3 miles out, the ocean was becoming glass-like. Swell dying off as water grew deeper, and not a breath of air – ocean grew calmer the entire time we fished.

It’s been one pretty day after the other – getting spoiled.

Tina Simone of Bayonne, NJ was our guest reef builder today. She pushed 20 heavy blocks by the rail and we pressed on.

Sea bass weren’t on fire, nor was it slow. Steve Cohen of Whitehall, MD had broken into double digits even before an hour was up – limited just before 11. Nothing hateful about that kind of fishing.

Greg Hellman brough his good luck charm (Mom, err, Ms. Marlene to the rest of us..) They both bagged out with Greg sweeping the pool money also.

Fishing next to Steve was Cathy. She and I go back to the early 1980s when her folks would bring her. One fine September day in 86 or 87 she’d brought chocolate chip cookies and milk, enough even for the skipper. In those days while fishing for seatrout/weakfish you could put her on the slide (drift) and sometimes go 2 miles. I was catching really well on my then brand-new-to-the-world graphite rod & enjoying cookies and milk – soaking’em in a large paper cup – when a client snuck up behind and plunged his hand into my milk..

The whole bow about died laughing. It wasn’t secret bait, just my dagone cookies!

Wonder what it’ll take to bring seatrout back..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had another nice day of fishing for his clients today. Captain Chase put his anglers on a boat limit of blueline tilefish, 75 keeper sea bass and 45 bergall or cunner. The crew also released a 5 foot dusky shark and a 9 foot blue shark.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo continued his hot streak of sea bass fishing today with another limit of fish for the Yingling family today.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a good morning at the route 50 bridge putting his anglers on some catch and release rockfish action and some bluefish.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn hit the route 50 bridge this afternoon with Bird’s Roy Rig and had great action for schoolie rockfish and some bluefish as well.