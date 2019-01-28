More Jumbos Baby

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I just got home from the Baltimore Boat Show and wanted to thank everyone that stopped by the booth to pick up Fish in OC magazine and/or buy tee shirts and fishing rigs! It was a good start to the show season….next up the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA starting next Saturday.

I got a couple of emails from Captain Monty Hawkins today with some reely great reports. Captain Monty put his clients on some jumbo tautog today and on the way out the crew dropped concrete block number 24,000 for the Ocean City Reef Foundation!!

Hi Scott, Today we dropped Reef block number 24,000 overboard.

Such a simple thing, taking a few concrete blocks out everyday. Over time our block drops turn into highly productive bottom. Today we dropped them at Capt. Jack Kaeufer’s Memorial Reef.

Another spot we’re working on is Doug Ake’s Reef. Amid a 50 foot steel boat, a load of ex-CG buoy weights, and three small barge loads of concrete pipe There are over 3,000 blocks stitching it all together. I intend to take Doug’s Reef to at least 5,000.. Another spot we’re working on is “Two Tanks Reef” at the Queen site. Here there are two APCs from the Army’s ‘Operation Reef Ex’ in 1994 about 60 feet apart. Just started last summer. Slowly but surely we’ll stitch those two APCs together into one nice reef.

St Ann’s, Jimmy Jackson’s, Benelli, Al Giles, Wolf Sons & Daughters, Eagle Scout Reef; these and others have been improved by our reef blocks.

I look forward to 25,000..

Had a nice pick on blackfish most of the day. Current slacked and the bite all but quit, but not before lots of double digit fish came across the rail.

We released 5 over 10 pounds including James Kim of Richfield NJ’s 29.25 inch 18.5 pound female that swam briskly away. Ryan Bodley of OC MD – Tommy Lee of Queens NY – Thomas Kim of Woodside NY – & Andrzey Wysocki of Lindenhurst NY all had double-digit tagged releases also.

In the group shot is Mr. Han of Flushing NY who won today’s pool with a 30.25 inch 19.25 pound tautog. Also pictured are Joe Jumo – Baharie Walker – Nick Savvas – Mike Sodowski – & Tommy Lee all of Queens NY.