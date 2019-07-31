More Marlins

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another lightly fished day today as we wait for the rush that is White Marlin Open. Most of the offshore fleet that is in the canyons on days like today is charter fishing, but as the week moves on more and more boats will be making practice runs to determine where they will fish for next week’s tournament. Fishing is fairly good offshore right now if you’re looking for marlin or mahi, but tuna fishing is very hit or miss with just a few fish being caught.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had Nancy and Ken on board today and showed them some impressive fishing. Captain Joe put the duo on two blue marlin releases, a white marlin release, a yellowfin tuna and a healthy wahoo.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard fresh off of their win of the HUK Big Fish Classic were out in the deep today where they showed their charter a good time releasing two white marlin.

There have been some more mahi moving into inshore waters as the temperatures reach into the low 80s. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters found some today for his group.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star said he spent the day nickin and pickin today.

Hi Scott!

Spent this day nickin & a pickin. Caught some nice sea bass, but only one keeper fluke. Just not a stellar bite – had to work for every fish in the box.

Water was so clear I had hopes of an errant king mackerel or mahi on the kite.

Nope.

Was not to be.

Joe Connelly of Levittown PA had our only keeper flounder today, a 19 incher. His grandson, Shane Connelly of Wilmington DE was starting to give a class in catching keeper sea bass – nailed several while not another soul was getting a nibble.

Mark Swinehart of Pitman PA was showing folks how to catch sea bass. He was high man with 7 keepers. (& thanks for the help with blocks this morning!)

Also in the group snap are Bill Burton from Unadilla NY – Michael Baldwin of Sydney NY – Kevin Connelly of Levittown PA – & Airman Kyle Wood stationed at Dover AFB.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a couple of productive trips today. One trip yielded four keeper flounder and Spanish mackerel and the next produced some sharks, bluefish and mackerel.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing continued his busy schedule last night by putting his shooters on target with houndfish and southern rays.