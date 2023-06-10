More Ocean Flounders Showing Up

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina

Today was another gorgeous day to be outside, and with no storms around like yesterday it was pretty perfect. The sun was shining, temps were pleasant and the wind was hardly blowing at all…..and there was some good fishing on the pond.

There are more and more ocean flounder being caught by the ocean bottom fishing fleet with some very nice fish coming over the rail on some boats. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some very big sea bass on board today and was able to help “Flounder” Bob live up to his nickname.

The Judith M fishing out of Bahia Marina had a beautiful day on the water today as well and they had some good sea bass fishing to go along with it.

Bill and Nick dropped by Rick’s Bait & Tackle in Delaware yesterday to show off their limit of keeper flounder from the Old Grounds that had fish up to 24.5″.

The Tortuga fishing out of Bahia Marina had a good day of flounder fishing in the bay with keepers from both morning and afternoon trips.

Captain Marc Spagnola has his clients smiling a bunch lately with great shooting for cow nosed and souther rays in the south bay.

