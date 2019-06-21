More Tuna Hanging

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It looked like another great day of fishing in Ocean City as I continue my Alaska vacation here in Fairbanks. The weather was once again unseasonably warm up here, but awesome for what I’m used to. The reports came rolling in just a few hours ago and the fleet was on the meat again.

Josh Voelker and crew had a tremendous day on board the MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos putting a limit of 18 yellwfin tuna in the box.

Captain Mike Burt of Pumpin Hard had a great day in the offshore canyon today putting his crew on 14 yellowfin tuna.

Captain Don Hetherington was on board the Wrecker today with Captain Jeremy Blunt and got to see how putting a bunch of yellowfin tuna is done. The crew lined the dock with meat upon return to the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Brendan Hanley of Pure Lure Gear fished with Captain Scott and mate Michael and Austin Brittingham of the Southern Seas today and he and his crew had 11 yellowfin tuna and two mahi for the scales at Sunset Marina.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star trusts the weatherman more than he trusts our recreational catch estimates through MRIP….today he muddled over that again and put his anglers on some sea bass too.

Hi Scott,

Weatherman’s much more accurate than our recreational catch estimates, but that’s not saying anything too kind. See below for an opportunity to change how NOAA views recreational catch.

Blew a solid 20 while off the beach a bit today. Pushed 25 knots time we picked the anchor up for the last time.

Thankfully that didn’t stop sea bass from chewing.

Nobody limited, though Kevin Mahoney of Ames, Iowa had 13. All parties went home with a fat fish fry.

Bill Wilczynsky of Wilmington DE boated a 19.5 inch cbass to take the pool.

Also pictured are Greg Erb of Beacontown PA – Carson Strong of Millville DE – Wade Schorr of Easton MD – Ian Malrenny & Anthony Powell of Harrisburg PA – plus Evan & Scott Carpenter of Dagsboro DE

Fishing on the Judtith M’s 1/2 day trips has been productive recently with Captain John Bunting putting anglers on sea bass, kingfish and triggerfish.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been finding some clean water on the incoming tide and there have been some nice keeper flounder in it.