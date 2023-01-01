New Year’s Day Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Happy New Year!!!

We started off 2023 in the right way with some really gorgeous weather that included highs in the upper 50s, sunny skies and light winds. It was a great day to go fishing if you weren’t nursing a hangover. We wish everyone out there a healthy and happy 2023!!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star took advantage of today’s nice weather and got out on the ocean for some New Year’s tautog action. His anglers enjoyed good fishing and good weather.

Scheduled a shorter trip this fine New Year’s Day. Sun was dern near up time we cleared the inlet.

Samantha and her bundled up young helpers, Jerimiah & Jazmyn, gave reef block 38,660 a hearty shove at Sue Foster’s Block Drop.

We were soon fishing.

And fishing.

Not catching, mind you.

Just fishing.

Rats!

Dang things bit fine in shallow water yesterday. Today’s swell must have been just enough to shut it.

Nothing for it. Picked up anchors and paddled deeper.

Worked too.

(Thank goodness)

Mark won our pool. He kept two males and put all his legal females back.

I suspect Jerimiah will be winning pools before long too.

Will open more days soon in my “Fish Report”. Sign up is at morningstarfishing.com if of a mind.

(Kim Z sent the pic taken from the beach..)

Regards,

Monty

