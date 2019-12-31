New Year’s Eve Toggin’

By Scott Lenox

My final fishing report of 2019 comes in from Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star who will probably bring me one of the first fishing reports of 2020. Thank you to all of our readers and we look forward to seeing you for another awesome year in 2020!!

Ocean offered a confused sea this day – all day. Swells coming from the N, E, & SE – it was a mess.

Had to drop our 42 blocks in small stacks – unsafe for anything taller. Put yet another pyramid on Capt. Bob’s Memorial Reef too.

At one point while laying on two anchors spread 165 degrees over a small wreck, my stern was pivoting about 100 degrees as first current, then wind, then swell would swap-out as the dominant force making us swing like crazy. Since my plan with tog is always to get in a good spot and stay tight above it, it’s a wonder we caught at all..

Roger Farr bagged-out this last trip of 2019. Won the pool too! Not a jumbo, but at 21 inches – enough. (Also with double..)

Mike Maney of Lewes DE did a little toggin this day; holds up a couple keepers. (UA sweat)

Graig Shelly shows off a decent keeper.. (camo)