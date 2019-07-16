By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was the last pleasant day that we’re going to have for a little while as Mother Nature is about to turn up the thermostat. Tomorrow we are expecting highs in the mid 90’s and by Wednesday we are supposed to have heat indexes in the low 100’s….that’s HOT!! Hopefully the inshore fishing stays that way too!

The flounder bite was pretty nice this morning for Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service and his crew. Captain John used Gulp and Zman baits to put 10 keepers in the box on his morning trip on the high tide.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had his anglers on some keeper action too.

The morning high tide was productive for Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga this morning as well as he was able to put some keepers in the boat and also had several throwbacks for his anglers.

Tim Bunting used our Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double to land this 21 1/2″ flounder today.

Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor of Spring Mix II and his buddy Jacob found this keeper sized cobia just a few miles off the beach and enticed him to eat a bucktail.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported in that the sea bass are only biting well about every two days or so….today was one of those days as some good fish came over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a nice bite on the sea bass today too.

Hi Scott,

Dang sea bass bit today! Nice fishing..

Straight out the gate Andrea Alvarada of Baltimore put all the boys in their place with an 18 inch sea bass. Pretty sure she had the second largest as well – Bam!

Mate Cody Gallien manned the balloon gaff for a balloon retrieval.

John Park of Ellicott City MD shows off a keeper double as do Ron Bazzano from Riva MD & Will Gardner of Glen Burnie MD..

Also included in the group snap are Keith Drummond of Inwood WV – John & Beth Vechio of Baltimore – & Al Szoldatits of Schnecksville PA.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent these pics of Howard who caught a keeper flounder from the pier and Christy who caught a couple of nice triggerfish.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry caught his limit of bluefish from the route 50 bridge today.

Jason Keller, 19 of Salisbury MD released his first white marlin while fishing with his father Tim Keller the other day. They fished aboard the Double Shot out of Snug Harbor in the Poor Man Canyon.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been on a tear lately. His shooters are having great action on gar at night and cow nosed and southern rays during the day.